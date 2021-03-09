Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 2,331 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $3.75 on Monday, hitting $109.70. 185,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,512. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

