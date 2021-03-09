Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 929 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 929 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $22,165.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,531.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

