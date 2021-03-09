Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,275 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 116.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $455.99 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.