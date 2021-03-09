Breakline Capital LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 130,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. DXC Technology makes up about 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

