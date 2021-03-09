Breakline Capital LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. ING Groep NV grew its stake in PayPal by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 75,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,188,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,377,000 after buying an additional 230,200 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.92 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.