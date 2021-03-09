Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

