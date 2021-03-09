Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $538.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $421.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.65. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

