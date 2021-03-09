Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $18.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings per share of $18.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $19.99 and the lowest is $17.26. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $85.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.27.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $18.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,222.49. The stock had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,075. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.08.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

