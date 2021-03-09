Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post sales of $7.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.43 million to $7.55 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

