Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

