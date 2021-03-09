Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

