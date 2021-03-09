Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 825,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

