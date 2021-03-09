Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Strategic Education by 8.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

