Brokerages Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Price Target at $44.60

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 86,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,034. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

