Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $8.75

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

