Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Target Price at $18.77

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

