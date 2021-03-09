Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $83.29

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

