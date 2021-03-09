Brokers Offer Predictions for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

