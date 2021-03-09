Brokers Set Expectations for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $160.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

