Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 283.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,439. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

