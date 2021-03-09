BRP Group (BRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

