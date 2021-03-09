BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,090.03. 44,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

