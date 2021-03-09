BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.24. 2,907,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

