BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,252 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.26% of ABM Industries worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CL King raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,309.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

