Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $60.50 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

