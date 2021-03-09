Byron L. Boston Acquires 1,635 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

