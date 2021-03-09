Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Shares of LON:CNE traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192.80 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.75. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £962.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

