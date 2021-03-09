Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Brookline Capital Management

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target suggests a potential upside of 446.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

