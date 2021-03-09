Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

CVGW stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

