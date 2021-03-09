Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Buy Rating from Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

