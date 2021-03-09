Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

