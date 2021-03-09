Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

