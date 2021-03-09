Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 18,275 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.