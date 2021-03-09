Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 368,130 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 368,130 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.