Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $22.91 Million Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,142,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $16.59 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other Lordstown Motors news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.