Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 6.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 3,659,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,251,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.