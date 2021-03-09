Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 3,090 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,090 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $55,558.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.