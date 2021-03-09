Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.00. 1,268,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$243.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.