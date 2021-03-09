Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

