CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 100,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $772.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

