Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 875,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.