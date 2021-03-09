Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.