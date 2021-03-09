Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Carvana comprises 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $36,738,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.11. 25,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,825. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $2,593,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 889,303 shares of company stock valued at $246,767,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

