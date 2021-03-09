Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.90. 6,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,832. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

