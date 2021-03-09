Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 16,030 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 609,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

