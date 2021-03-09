Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

