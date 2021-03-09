Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $221.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.