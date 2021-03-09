Cellectis’ (CLLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CLLS opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

