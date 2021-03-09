Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) rose 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 6,622,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,220,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

