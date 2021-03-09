Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post $34.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.23 million. Celsius reported sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $129.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $171.17 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $176.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

CELH opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

